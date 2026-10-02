(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Baby Sing!

Baby Sing

#992441

German Shepherd Mix

Male

7 Yrs 4 Months 2 Weeks

59 lbs

Adoption Fee: $175.00

Pet Profile

Say hello to Baby Sing, a dog so special, steady and well-mannered he's already working a side-gig at the shelter! His job as a "helper dog" involves interacting with new dogs so shelter staff can judge how well they get along with other canines. Baby Sing has spent lots of time in homes, parks and other places with volunteers, and the reviews are back -- "He likes to sit with you and put his head in your lap!" "He's an amazing dog!" "Lovable, cuddly, great walker!" "Hasn't had a single accident in the house!" "He gets so excited to see you and just overflowing with love!" "He is so sweet and gentle. He's energetic but with manners." Baby Sing has a weakness for whipped cream and bits of cheese, which makes him easy to train with positive reinforcement techniques. This pup also knows a lot of verbal commands, is happy to ride in a vehicle, and loves human company. Baby Sing's happy place is by the side of a loving human. Someone who spent time with him observed - "He is an ANGEL!" Are you ready to meet this lovable gem of a dog? Speak with our team today!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.