(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Aussie!

Aussie is a sweet and gentle bunny who was originally adopted from SDHRS in 2019. He returned to our care in 2026 when his previous owner relocated and was unable to bring him along. This affectionate boy has soft, velvety fur and completely melts the moment you begin petting him.

Aussie enjoys exploring at his own unhurried pace, curiously checking out his surroundings. He has a calm, easygoing nature and would thrive as a gentle companion in a loving home where he can feel safe and cherished.

According to his previous owner, Aussie previously lived in a home with children and other animals. As with any rabbit, slow introductions and respectful handling will help him feel comfortable as he settles into his new family.

Upon his return, it was found that Aussie has mild to moderate spinal degeneration. This causes him to sometimes sit more hunched than normal. Aussie would benefit from someone experienced in managing arthritis/orthopedic care.

If you’re looking for a sweet and gentle bunny to share your heart and home, Aussie may be the perfect match!

San Diego House Rabbit Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process