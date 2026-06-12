(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Asa!

Asa #909286

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

9 years young

66lbs

Adoption Fee: $165.00 (free or $25 this weekend! See below for more information)

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

In honor of June being National Foster a Pet Month, we met Asa, who is currently in a foster home while she waits to be adopted! Asa is currently our longest-term animal — having been available for adoption for 714 days! We simply can’t understand why. The San Diego Humane Society is so appreciative of all of their fosters. They are in particular need of big-dog fosters, as well as bottle-fed kittens. If you can't adopt, please consider fostering and if you can't foster come volunteer!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th!

Now is a perfect time to adopt ! Adoption fees will be waived for the first 100 adult pets adopted June 12–14. After that, adult pet adoption fees will be just $25 for the rest of the weekend!