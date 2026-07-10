(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Alligator!

Alligator #916656

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Male

5 Yrs

48 lbs

Adoption Fee: $50 through July 26 (normally $168)

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Meet Alligator, a sweet and friendly dog in search of a family and loving home of his own! He can be a tad shy with new faces, but can quickly transform into a trusting, mellow and cuddly companion. Spend a little time with him and you'll see his loyalty and love shine through. While at the shelter, Alligator has been on several all-day outings with volunteers and received rave reviews, showing little apprehension toward strangers or other dogs. Visiting a home, he rolled on the carpet grinning ear-to-ear, enjoying domestic bliss, stopping only to receive pets and a belly rub! His sweet and loving nature makes him a perfect companion at home and outside on leash exploring the world! Adopting Alligator means gaining a friend who is ready to roll - preferably on your carpet - and who will cherish every moment of your company.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th

San Diego Humane Society

Empty the Shelters: Through July 26, adoption fees are reduced to $5 for small pets and $50 for adult dogs and cats (7 months and older)! We currently have over 840 adoptable pets in care. We had 246 stray pets come in after July 4, and are at 163% capacity with dogs in our care. We're asking the community to adopt a new pet and come to us to reclaim their pet if they are missing.