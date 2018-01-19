Monster Jam drivers to jump, flip, fly through Petco Park
Mark Saunders
1:20 PM, Jan 19, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - This weekend, Petco Park will be taken over by some high-octane action.
Monster Jam will tear up dirt and mud at the home of the San Diego Padres Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for a family-friendly show packed with fast-paced action. Tickets can be purchased online or through Petco Park's box office.
Monster truck fans can also upgrade their ticket to include "pit party" access. Guests will have up-close access to trucks, be able to take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs beginning at 2:30 p.m.