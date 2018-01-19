Monster Jam drivers to jump, flip, fly through Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - This weekend, Petco Park will be taken over by some high-octane action.

Monster Jam will tear up dirt and mud at the home of the San Diego Padres Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for a family-friendly show packed with fast-paced action. Tickets can be purchased online or through Petco Park's box office.

Monster truck fans can also upgrade their ticket to include "pit party" access. Guests will have up-close access to trucks, be able to take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Fourteen monster trucks plan to jump, flip, and fly across the park in head-to-head competitions and to wow fans. Eight trucks will be making their San Diego debut as well.

Monster Jam will also be back in town on February 3 for more action. Tickets for that show can be found here.

So what is it like to be inside a monster truck? 10News spoke with driver Alex Blackwell about the thrill.

"It feels awesome. To be able to travel the world and be in Petco Park this weekend. And be in the biggest shark known to man, it's awesome," Blackwell said.

Blackwell brought 10News inside his monstrous ride, the "Megalodon," live on Facebook: