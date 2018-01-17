Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Jan. 18 - 21

When: Thursday - Sunday; Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds
Watch flying trapeze artists, clowns, jugglers, acrobats, and more take over Del Mar for Circus Vargas. This weekend's show promises to take guests on a swash-buckling adventure under the theme "Dreaming of Pirates!"
San Diego Symphony's "It's About Time!" festival will feature concerts focusing on rhythm, sound, and place. Venue's around San Diego will host special performances by top-tier musicians, music lectures, and tours.
The United States Women's soccer team will do battle with Denmark at SDCCU Stadium. U.S. Soccer will also honor goalkeeper Hope Solo for her 200th cap, making her the only goalkeeper in U.S. and world history to reach 200 appearances for her country.
The 14th annual San Diego Restaurant Week will offer San Diegans three-course prix-fixe dinners and lunches, giving locals the chance to connect around food with friends and family and try the very best participating San Diego restaurants have to offer.
Check out the breweries, art boutiques, and unique shops that call North Park home during the Hipster Hops Brewery Tour. Attendees will take a walking tour of the area while enjoying the delicious brews in the trendy San Diego neighborhood.