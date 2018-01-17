Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Jan. 18 - 21

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's finally the weekend, San Diego!

Start the weekend off with some laughs with comedians Sinbad and Harland Williams coming to town.

If you're looking for something more fast-paced, check out Monster Jam at Petco Park on Saturday or the national women's soccer team play at SDCCU Stadium on Sunday.

For foodies, get ready to eat. San Diego Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday!

Here's what's happening this weekend:

Comedian Sinbad

When: Thursday; Where: Sycuan Casino

Legendary comedian Sinbad, known for his HBO specials and appearances on TV and in film, heads to Sycuan Casino for some laughs.

Circus Vargas

When: Thursday - Sunday; Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds

Watch flying trapeze artists, clowns, jugglers, acrobats, and more take over Del Mar for Circus Vargas. This weekend's show promises to take guests on a swash-buckling adventure under the theme "Dreaming of Pirates!"

Comedian Harland Williams

When: Thursday - Saturday; Where: The American Comedy Co.

Comedian Harland Williams, known for his outlandish comedy and appearances in film, will take the stage this weekend at The American Comedy Co.

CRY San Diego Color the Sky Kite Festival 2018

When: Saturday; Where: Coronado Tidelands Park

Hundreds will head to Coronado to enjoy the perfect breeze and color the sky with beautiful kites. Proceeds from the event will benefit the organization "Child Rights & You."

Monster Jam

When: Saturday; Where: Petco Park

Drivers will take the field at Petco Park for some exciting monster truck action at Monster Jam. Prepare for some high-octane fun and competition, featuring the most recognizable trucks in the world.

Santee Active Lifestyle Expo

When: Saturday; Where: Santee Trolley Square Town Center

Check out Santee's free Active Lifestyle Expo promoting healthy living and activity. Professional athletes will compete, guests can try out an extreme obstacle course, BMXers will perform, and more.

3rd annual San Diego Symphony's "It's About Time" Festival

When: Sunday; Where: Various locations

San Diego Symphony's "It's About Time!" festival will feature concerts focusing on rhythm, sound, and place. Venue's around San Diego will host special performances by top-tier musicians, music lectures, and tours.

U.S. Women's Soccer vs. Denmark

When: Sunday; Where: SDCCU Stadium

The United States Women's soccer team will do battle with Denmark at SDCCU Stadium. U.S. Soccer will also honor goalkeeper Hope Solo for her 200th cap, making her the only goalkeeper in U.S. and world history to reach 200 appearances for her country.

San Diego Restaurant Week

When: Sunday; Where: Various locations

The 14th annual San Diego Restaurant Week will offer San Diegans three-course prix-fixe dinners and lunches, giving locals the chance to connect around food with friends and family and try the very best participating San Diego restaurants have to offer.

Hipster Hops Brewery Tour

When: Sunday; Where: North Park

Check out the breweries, art boutiques, and unique shops that call North Park home during the Hipster Hops Brewery Tour. Attendees will take a walking tour of the area while enjoying the delicious brews in the trendy San Diego neighborhood.