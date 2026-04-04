San Diego coach transforms both Crawford High School wrestling program and students' lives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lorenzo Ramos, a San Diego native and coach of 14 years, is transforming the lives of student-athletes at Crawford High School on and off the mat.

Ramos arrived at Crawford High School eight years ago and turned a small room into a dedicated wrestling space. Recognizing that many students cannot afford to play sports, Ramos and the school work to remove financial barriers by providing cleats, wrestling shoes, and uniforms at no cost.

"I relate to the kids. They're going through the same situations that I did growing up," Ramos said. "That's why I wanted to coach, just to give the kids an opportunity to know that you don't have to be a product of your environment."

Beyond keeping students out of trouble after school, Ramos focuses heavily on their futures.

"My goal every year is to get these kids to go to college," Ramos said.

Jaden Ruiz, who Ramos recruited two years ago, shares that ambition.

"I definitely want to go to college for wrestling," Ruiz said. "Ramos is like the parent of the team. I can go to Ramos like with anything, and he will most definitely help me with anything I need help with."

Ramos also coaches the Crawford High School football team.

Ramos said he was able to grow the program to between 85 and 100 students after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside of school, Ramos serves as a pastor at a nearby church, where he says 80% of his wrestling team attends.

Farrah Small is one of the student-athletes who attends Ramos's church.

"I feel like I'm growing, like in wrestling and spiritually. He's just had a very big impact on me, and I'm very grateful to have him," Small said.

Under Ramos's leadership, the wrestling team secured victories in two different leagues over the past two years. The team is now preparing for the Western San Diego League tournament.

"This coming season. Our goal is to win first," Ramos said.

As the team prepares, Ramos continues to instill respect and discipline, teaching values that students can use for the rest of their lives.

"I've told these kids, no matter if you win or lose, we always shake their hands. We always help them up," Ramos said. "I can tell you that when life hits, it hits hard. It hits hard, and if you can find the strength or the ability to just push past the pain, everything then becomes easy."