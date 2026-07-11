Arienne Mabalot, 14-year-old abuse survivor, uses her voice to help thousands of others

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — At just 14 years old, Arienne Mabalot has already impacted the lives of thousands — using her experience as a child abuse survivor to help others find their voice.

Arienne is the CEO and Executive Director of Team Only Stronger, a non-profit she founded to educate families and spread awareness about child abuse, while encouraging victims to break their silence.

“Everyone should be able to speak up and deserves to be heard, Arienne said.

The organization has reached 10,000 people, according to Dr. Kirin Macapugay, a board member of Team Only Stronger.

"To see this young girl, and she's tiny too, to have her uplift her voice, and tell her story.... I mean, who wouldn't want to be a part of that," Macapugay said.

Arienne's mission is deeply personal. She was sexually abused by a family member at 5 years old.

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"He made me undergo many inappropriate situations, and my story is, I ended up telling my parents about it," Arienne said.

Her father, Gary Mabalot, described the moment he learned what happened to his daughter.

"It's something that weighs on my heart every single day. It was ultimate devastation and helplessness," Gary said.

After her abuser was brought to justice, Arienne chose to channel her pain into purpose. She was 10 years old when she launched Team Only Stronger, using her voice to raise awareness and empower other victims.

Arienne also authored a children's book called Warrior Princess Bunny — a story she reads with her father that carries a clear message for young readers.

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"It's to spread body awareness, and it's for children and families," Arienne said.

Several city and county leaders have recognized Arienne's work, but she says there is more to be done. Her message to fellow survivors has remained the same from the beginning.

"It's really scary at first, and you don't know what to do, but...there are so many people who want to support you, and I will support you and stay strong!" Arienne said.

If you are interested in learning more or acquiring a copy of Warrior Princess Bunny, Gary said to email him at team@onlystronger.org.

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