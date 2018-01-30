How to get free bagels this Thursday

This week San Diegans can score some free bagels!

Bruegger’s Bagels is giving away three free bagels for the company’s 35th anniversary.

The offer is available to anyone who shows up with a coupon for the treat. All the chain’s bakeries nationwide will be offering the deal from open to 11 a.m.

The chain has several San Diego locations. Click here for a map of locations.

The bakery opened its doors in 1983 serving New York-style bagels and now offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts.