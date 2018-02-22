Great spots to enjoy National Margarita Day in San Diego

Thursday is National Margarita Day and what better way to celebrate than at one of San Diego’s many great margarita spots.

According to National Day Calendar, it's hard to trace the origin of the day as several dozen bartenders have laid claim to the creation of the tradition.

Check out the list below of some great spots to ring in National Margarita Day:

Casa Guadalajara - 4105 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110

If you're looking for the whole experience, dive into Casa Guadalajara. This restaurant boasts a colorfully decorated patio coupled with mariachi music, food and, of course, margaritas.

El Agave Tequileria - 2304 San Diego Ave B, San Diego, CA 92110

Bottles line the wall of this Tequileria that boasts an extensive tequila collection.

El Prez - 4190 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

If you're looking for something a little more exciting, El Prez is located in Pacific Beach and offers lots of food as well as a nice view from the rooftop patio.

Old Town Tequila Factory - 2467 Juan St, San Diego, CA 92110

The Tequila Factory offers an eatery with rooftop views along with, you guessed it, tequila. The restaurant even has some special edition tequila.

Cantina Mayahuel - 2934 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

If you're looking for more than just a great margarita, Cantina Mayaheul also has some great fish tacos in a low-key environment with a wood bar backdrop.

The Blind Burro - 639 J St, San Diego, CA 92101

This stylish Mexican eatery and bar is decorated in wood and serves Baja-style cuisine and has lots of cocktails to choose from.

La Puerta - 560 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

La Puerta offers signature tequila alongside family recipes. If you're looking for some excitement, La Puerta also hosts DJs after dark.