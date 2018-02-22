Today is National Margarita Day: Here are some coupons and deals

It's here: The day to celebrate the deliciousness that is our favorite mix of tequila, lime and agave. It's National Margarita Day!

The team at Offers.com sent us a list of coupons and deals to share with you, our fellow fans of the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States of America.

Here it is. CHEERS!

DISCLAIMER: Please read all coupon details and call your local store to make sure the offer is eligible for your location.

Abuelo’s – All day Feb. 22, get hand-crafted margaritas for $6.95.

Bahama Breeze – Get $2.22 Classic Margaritas on National Margarita Day (Feb. 22). Also, on that day, Bahama Breeze will be kicking off its yearly Viva La Rita Event, which, in the past has featured special events, special drinks and giveaways. This year's Viva La Rita event will run through April 8.

Black Angus Steakhouse – Happier Hour specials run Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., including National Margarita Day (Thursday, Feb. 22). Specials (which are sold in the BullsEye Bar only) include $6 Gold Strike Margaritas made with Sauza Blue Reposado 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Patron Citronge Liqueur and their fresh lime-agave mix.

Blue Goose Cantina – On Thursday (which is when National Margarita Day Falls), get this Happy Hour special — $3 Glue Goose Frozen and Rocks Margaritas.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Stop by for Happy Hour (check your location's hours) and get $4 Classic Margaritas (frozen or on the rocks). Also includes specials on chips & queso, wings and more.

Chevy's – On National Margarita Day, Chevy's will offer drink specials that vary by location. Plus, you can always count on its daily Happy Hour, which starts at 3 p.m. and features $4, $5 and $6 drink specials.

Chili's – The Chambord Flirt margarita will be $5 for the entire month of February. Available at select locations.

Chuy's – On Feb. 22, Chuy's will be celebrating National Margarita Day with all-day drink specials (TBD).

Cyclone Anaya's – Get $5 Jumbo House Margaritas (with purchase of an entree) on Feb. 22 at participating locations.

Margaritaville – On Feb. 22, get $3.99 traditional margaritas and $10 off any $50 retail purchase. Also, some locations will be hosting a 4 p.m. class on making the perfect margarita, followed by a toast at 5 p.m. See list of participating locations here.

Max & Erma's – Announced on Facebook — on National Margarita Day, Max & Erma's will be celebrating with $4 Max's Margaritas all day.

On the Border – Feb. 9 through 22, On the Border will be celebrating National Margarita Day with $2 house margaritas and $5 Patron shots. See if your location is participating.

Pepper's Mexican Grill and Cantina – Pepper's will offer a two-for-one special on on all margaritas, any size, any flavor. The free one will be the margarita of equal or lesser value. Feb. 22 only.

Tony Roma's – Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, get $4 Classic Romaritas. A Romarita is a hand-shaken cocktail with top-shelf liquors and garnishes. See details here.

