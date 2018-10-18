Fortnite trending as this 2018's most popular Halloween costume

(KGTV) — Don't be too surprised if you see trick-or-treaters doing the "backpack boy" on your doorstep this Oct. 31.

According to Google's annual Freightgeist report, costumes from the hit video game Fortnite will be the most popular this Halloween, both nationally and in San Diego.

Fortnite registered as the most popular costume search in 43 out of 50 states.

The only states Fortnite didn't lead in searches were Alaska (Mermaid), Arkansas (Dinosaur), Idaho (Unicorn), Oregon (Dinosaur), South Dakota (Spider-Man), and Utah (Unicorn).

The pop culture phenomenon burst onto the scene when it was released last year.

And Fortnite won't likely be the only video game costume out and about in San Diego. According to Google's analytics, video game costumes make up about 4 percent of local searches.

Nationally, Spider-Man, unicorn, dinosaur, and witch rounded out the top five costume choices.

Google's top 10 costume searches (in order):

Fortnite

Spider-Man

Unicorn

Dinosaur

Witch

Harley Quinn

Superhero

Pirate

Rabbit

Princess

If you're not a fan of any of these ideas, Google's report also has a "costume wizard" tool, allowing users to come up with their own costume idea based on spookiness, style, uniqueness, and trends.