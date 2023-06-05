Watch Now
Zach Bryan starring in 2023 Wild Horses Festival in San Diego

The festival will also feature CAAMP, Sierra Ferrell, and The Silent Comedy.
Zach Bryan performs at Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 16:51:11-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rising country star Zach Bryan will be touching down in San Diego to headline his first west coast stadium show at this year's Wild Horses Festival presented by Outriders West.

The 27-year-old country/rock singer-songwriter is set to take the stage at Petco Park on Saturday, December 30.

Other acts joining Bryan will be Ohio trio, CAAMP, and fellow San Diegan Americana quartet The Silent Comedy, and Sierra Ferrell.

The festival says its mission is to showcase the classic sounds of the Modern West on the shores of the Pacific. Previous attendees have seen performers like Paul Cauthen, Midland, Cody Jinks, LeAnn Rimes, and Ryan Bingham.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, June 7 at noon with general public on-sale on Friday, June 9, at noon.

