Top concerts headlining San Diego in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Now that the woes of the coronavirus pandemic seem to be behind us, many of our favorite artists are hitting the road again.
San Diego has become a hot spot for headliners of all genres and generations.
Hit artists like 50 Cent, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, Sting, and Fall Out Boy will hit the stage in America's Finest City later this year.
Check out this list of the acts San Diegans have to look forward to this year:
MAY
- May 25: Quinn XCII (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
JUNE
- June 10: Garbage, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- June 10: Melanie Martinez (Viejas Arena)
- June 11: Janet Jackson (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- June 15: Erykah Badu (Pechanga Arena)
- June 22: Barenaked Ladies (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- June 29: Logic (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
JULY
- July 16: Slightly Stoopid (Petco Park)
- July 1: Fall Out Boy (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- July 21: Jimmy Eat World (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- July 26: Bryan Adams (Viejas Arena)
AUGUST
- Aug. 3: Danny Elfman(North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 4: Rebelution (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 4: Please Don't Destroy (The Observatory North Park)
- Aug. 5: Rod Stewart (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 8: The Offspring (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 8: Beck and Phoenix (Viejas Arena)
- Aug. 10: Smashing Pumpkins (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 13: Post Malone (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 18: Dierks Bentley (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 19: Culture Club (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 20: Young The Giant (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- Aug. 22: Duran Duran with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 25: Darius Rucker (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- Aug. 26: Pantera (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 27: Godsmack (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Aug. 31: 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
SEPTEMEBER
- Sept. 2: Eden Munoz (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- Sept. 2: Lil Durk(North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Sept. 3: Kidz Bop (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- Sept. 3: Summer Block Party with Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Sept. 3: Kany GarcÍa (House of Blues)
- Sept. 8: Los Angeles Azules (Viejas Arena)
- Sept. 15: Kolohe Kai (Gallagher Square at Petco Park)
- Sept. 23: Alejandro Fernandez (Viejas Arena)
- Sept. 28: ODESZA (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre) **added show
OCTOBER
- Oct. 4: STING (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
- Oct. 7: Avenged Sevenfold (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
- Oct. 12: 6LACK (SOMA Concert Hall)
- Oct. 17: Lil Yachty (SOMA Concert)
- Oct. 27: Marca MP (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
NOVEMBER
- Nov. 29: Stevie Nicks (Viejas Arena)