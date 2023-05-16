Top concerts headlining San Diego in 2023

Watch Now
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Now that the woes of the coronavirus pandemic seem to be behind us, many of our favorite artists are hitting the road again.

San Diego has become a hot spot for headliners of all genres and generations.

Hit artists like 50 Cent, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, Sting, and Fall Out Boy will hit the stage in America's Finest City later this year.

Check out this list of the acts San Diegans have to look forward to this year:

MAY

  • May 25: Quinn XCII (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMEBER

OCTOBER

  • Oct. 4: STING (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)
  • Oct. 7: Avenged Sevenfold (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
  • Oct. 12: 6LACK (SOMA Concert Hall)
  • Oct. 17: Lil Yachty (SOMA Concert)
  • Oct. 27: Marca MP (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU)

NOVEMBER

