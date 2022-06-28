Where to view fireworks this Fourth of July in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several Fourth of July celebrations are planned across the San Diego area.

From fireworks and parades to concerts in the park, there's something for everyone to do on this Independence Day.

Check out a list of firework displays below:

Coronado Fourth of July

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Spreckels Park, 601 Orange Avenue

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

The city of Coronado will kick off the 4th of July festivities with their 73rd Annual Independence Day Parade, followed by concerts, fireworks over the Glorietta Bay, and so much more.

57th Annual Independence Day Concert and Fireworks

When: Monday, July 4

Time:

Where: on the Great Green in Grape Day Park, 321 N Broadway, Escondido

Cost: Free but $65 for VIP tickets are available.

The annual 4th of July concert and fireworks display returns to Escondido. In addition to the concert and fireworks, there will be several family-friendly activities, food and merchant vendors, food trucks and much more.

City of El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks

When: Monday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Where: Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Avenue

The city of El Cajon will host fireworks at Kennedy Park and will be open for picnicking before the show.

Big Bay Boom

The annual celebration begins at 9 p.m. with fireworks launched from four bridges around San Diego Bay. A musical simulcast will accompany fireworks. The simulcast will be live on KGB-FM radio.