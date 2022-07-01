Fireworks show over Mission Bay returns after 10 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— A beloved fireworks show over Mission Bay is returning this weekend after 10 years.

"Having it come back and being able to share it with the kids is very special," said Eric Care, who plans on attending the show with his kids Connor and Charlotte. "We’ve seen it in the past, before they were born, so it’ll be their first time seeing it here on Mission Bay."

The Mission Bay Yacht Club put on the show for years until it became too expensive to continue. But Kathy Dryden, who is on the yacht club's board, made it her mission to bring it back.

"One of the jobs as rear commodore is you’re in charge of 4th of July, so when I became rear commodore I was like, let's bring the fireworks back!"

She said the board approved $20,000, but the show would cost at least $60,000.

"That covers the actual fireworks, the rental of the barge that they’re going to be shot from, and then all the permits necessary," said Dryden.

She turned to the community for help, creating a GoFundMe page, and they responded, overwhelmingly.

First residents of Pacific Beach and Mission Beach, then big donors, like hotels and businesses nearby.

She said they decided to move it to 9 p.m. July 3rd to get more visitors to stay through the weekend, and not compete with other shows, like the Big Bay Boom.

"It’s nice to have a big fireworks show the day before the fourth because then the kids get to watch two fireworks shows," said Care.

"Halfway through the main dock and Crowne Point shore is where the barge will be set up, so basically visible from anywhere around the bay," said Dryden.

For Dryen, it’s a tradition she's excited to share with her children, and bring back again next year.

"I think they’re excited to partake in a tradition that was so special to me as a kid," she said.

The show will last about 18 minutes, with music playing along to the fireworks.