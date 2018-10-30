Celebrating and honoring family: Dia de los Muertos events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dia de los Muertos brings together San Diegans to honor their departed loved ones and celebrate life with the community.

Also known as "Day of the Dead," the annual celebration traditionally sees spirits of loved ones remembered and offered hospitality by their families from Nov. 1 - 2.

It's said that on Nov. 1, the souls of children return because they can come back quicker. Adults return on the Nov. 2.

Part of the yearly celebration also involves the cleaning of graves and construction of decorated altars featuring photos, food and drinks, stories, and other mementos.

To celebrate Dia de los Muertos, San Diego is hosting various events:

Dia de los Muertos Workshop at the Arts Park

When: Oct. 20

Learn about the ancient Mexican philosophy of honoring the dead celebrates life, and can make take-home masks, sugar skulls, and papel picado.

La Vista Memorial Park and Mortuary Dia de los Muertos

When: Oct. 20

La Vista Memorial Park will host food, live music and dancing, an artwalk, costumes, entertainment, and vendors selling hand-crafted items.

Sherman Heights Dia de los Muertos

When: Oct. 25 - Nov. 2

Sherman Heights will host a traditional altar blessing, live performances, food, and more to commemorate Dia de loa Muertos and honor the departed.

Encinitas Dia de los Muertos Celebration

When: Oct. 27

Celebrate with live Mariachi performances, art-making workshops, exhibits and demonstrations, food, and more during Encinitas' Dia de los Muertos event.

Day of the Dead Festival North Park

When: Oct. 27

North Park's Dia de los Muertos celebration will bring together a community altar, craft workshops, live music, food, and more.

Dia de los Muertos at Guajome Adobe

When: Oct. 27

Vista's Rancho Guajome Adobe will host Dia de los Muertos celebrations with free arts and crafts, live entertainment, several altars, and self-guided tours of the park's historic adobe house.

Dia de los Muertos, Oceanside

When: Oct. 28

Mission San Luis Rey celebrates Dia de los Muertos with altar displays, chalk cemetery, carnival rides, a classic car show, traditional foods, and more.

Old Town San Diego's Dia de los Muertos

When: Nov. 1 - 4

Old Town will offer tours of more than 40 altars, a candlelight procession, face painting, music and dancing, crafts, and more in their celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

23rd Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival

When: Nov. 1

At the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, Dia de los Muertos will be marked with live music, folklorico dancing, art, and attendee-created altars to honor loved ones.

Carrera de los Muertos San Diego

When: Nov. 4

The Embarcadero will host a special Dia de los Muertos 5K and 10K run with music and dancing, face painting, and, obviously, some exercise.