Tijuana-based Tacos El Franc opening second US location in Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tacos El Franc, a Tijuana-based taqueria, is set to open its second US location this October, bringing a fresh taste to San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

The Michelin-recognized restaurant will open October 8 at 528 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp.

The new location will offer the restaurant's fast-paced counter service experience, along with mesquite-grilled tacos.

Tacos El Franc was founded in 1996 in Tijuana and has been featured in the Michelin Guide and on Netflix's "Taco Chronicles." The chain went on to open its first US location at Westfield Plaza Bonita in 2025.

Click on the map below to check out the new location: