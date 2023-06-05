Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Ticket and public transit package available for San Diego County Fairgoers

By the numbers: San Diego County Fair
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Allison Horn
FILE
By the numbers: San Diego County Fair
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 12:40:13-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Getting to this year's San Diego County Fair in Del Mar is being made cheaper and easier thanks to the North County Transit District and Metropolitan Transit System.

In a collaboration between MTS, NCTD, and the Fair, the Fair Tripper package gets you the following at one low price: 

  • One single-day ticket to the Fair
  • Round-trip ticket on NCTD’s COASTER/SPRINTER/BREEZE and MTS trolley/bus
  • Shuttle ride to and from the Del Mar Fairgrounds from the Solana Beach Coaster station (service runs every 30 minutes)

Pricing for the Fair Tripper tickets:
Weekday (Wednesday, Thursday, July 3)

  • $15 adult
  • $12 senior/disabled/Medicare
  • $12 youth

Weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, July 4)

  • $20 adult
  • $17 senior/disabled/Medicare
  • $17 youth

Fair Tripper tickets can be purchased on the PRONTO app and at NCTD or MTS ticket machines at COASTER, SPRINTER, and trolley stations.
The San Diego County Fair kicks off June 7 and runs through July 4.

The Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June.

RELATED COVERAGE
'GET OUT THERE': Check out San Diego County Fair's 2023 concert lineup Kevin Hart to headline at 2023 San Diego County Fair

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!