Ticket and public transit package available for San Diego County Fairgoers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Getting to this year's San Diego County Fair in Del Mar is being made cheaper and easier thanks to the North County Transit District and Metropolitan Transit System.

In a collaboration between MTS, NCTD, and the Fair, the Fair Tripper package gets you the following at one low price:



One single-day ticket to the Fair

Round-trip ticket on NCTD’s COASTER/SPRINTER/BREEZE and MTS trolley/bus

Shuttle ride to and from the Del Mar Fairgrounds from the Solana Beach Coaster station (service runs every 30 minutes)

Pricing for the Fair Tripper tickets:

Weekday (Wednesday, Thursday, July 3)



$15 adult

$12 senior/disabled/Medicare

$12 youth

Weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, July 4)



$20 adult

$17 senior/disabled/Medicare

$17 youth

Fair Tripper tickets can be purchased on the PRONTO app and at NCTD or MTS ticket machines at COASTER, SPRINTER, and trolley stations.

The San Diego County Fair kicks off June 7 and runs through July 4.

The Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June.