'GET OUT THERE': Check out San Diego County Fair's 2023 concert lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After returning to full scale in 2022 with its heroic motif, the San Diego County Fair is coming back in 2023 with a more adventurous and enterprising festival.

The theme is "Get Out There!" and the fair starts on Wednesday, June 7, and ends on the Fourth of July. Considering the summer camp theme, there will be competitive Best-of-Show exhibits where fairgoers can show off their outdoor and nature skills.

Guests will also be able to learn about local agriculture from food to fiber to flowers.

On Opening Day, Wednesdays & Thursdays, and Sundays, the fair will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Fridays & Saturdays, the fair will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during June.

It may be rainy outside, but we're over here planning for summer fun! Read about the ways you can participate this summer in the San Diego County Fair—as a performer, exhibitor, vendor, employee or more! 😎https://t.co/EM3Sa3OeCl pic.twitter.com/ZXX5nC6INt — San Diego County Fair (#sdfair) (@SDFair) February 24, 2023

The lineup consists of Train, La Adictiva, Lynrd Skynrd, Grupo Bronco, Boyz II Men, Stephen Marley with Hirie, Los Tigres Del Norte, Randy Houser, Alabama, and Switchfoot.

County Fair officials announced Tuesday that Superstar Comedian Kevin Hart was added to the lineup and he's set to take the Corona Grandstand Stage on Friday, June 9.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Adult tickets (age 13-61) will be $15, Senior tickers (age 62+) will be $12, and Youth tickets (age 6-12) will be $12.

On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Monday (July 4), Adult tickets will be $20, Senior tickets will be $17, and Youth tickets will be $17.

Kids 12 and younger are FREE every Friday, and children five and younger are FREE every day.

Tickets are now on sale.