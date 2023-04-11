Kevin Hart to headline at 2023 San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Prepare to laugh out loud! Beloved stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart has been added to the Toyota Summer Concert Series at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.

The Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian is set to perform on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. on the Corona Grandstand Stage.

Hart is known for being a Hollywood icon and has starred in several blockbuster films like "Die Hart," "Jumanji," "Ride Along," "Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain," "The Upside," "Think Like A Man," and "Central Intelligence."

However, County Fair officials say this particular event will be a phone-free experience, meaning the use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be prohibited during the show.

Guests can expect to put their electronic devices in Yondr pouches that can only be opened at the end of the show. Attendees will be able to maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device during the show will be escorted out of the venue.

Artist Presale tickets will go live on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. General tickets will go live on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.