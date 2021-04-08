SeaWorld San Diego to reopen thrill rides starting April 12

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After closing rides to guests for more than a year, SeaWorld San Diego plans to reopen its roller coasters and thrill rides to the public on Monday, April 12.

The park has been able to reopen to guests already, but its rides have been closed down due to California's reopening guidance surrounding theme parks. Because of those restrictions, the park has been able to operate as a zoo and aquarium.

Rides like Electric Eel, Tentacle Twirl, and Octarock are expected to run again, alongside "Sesame Street Bay of Play" attractions including Elmo’s Flying Fish, Oscar’s Rocking Eel, and Abby’s Sea Star Spin.

Under the state's guidelines for theme parks, counties may reopen theme parks in the red tier with capacity limits and modifications. San Diego County is currently in the orange tier.

In the orange tier, theme parks may operate at 25% capacity and indoor capacity of 25% with time limits. Guests must go through a temperature screening before entering as well. Attractions must space out riders that are not part of the same household, according to the state's guidance.

SeaWorld will require face coverings and social distancing. Markers will be added to queue lines for distancing and searing will be modified. Party sizes are limited to no more than three households.

"We’re delighted to bring back some of the best thrill and family rides that San Diego has to offer. Our guests have been eager for SeaWorld to re-open rides, and we are looking forward to providing these exciting experiences to our guests," said park president Marilyn Hannes. "Safety is our number one priority, and as we’ve been fortunate to already be open and operating as a zoo, we’ve already implemented significant safety enhancements for our guests."

SeaWorld added that date-specific tickets and reservations will be offered daily, but are limited. Tickets must also be purchased online and in advance to manage park capacity.

Through 2021, annual pass members get unlimited admission and Fun Card holders get unlimited admission but with certain blackout dates. Both pass types must make a reservation prior to visiting.

In addition to thrill rides, guests will also be able to continue visiting the animal inhabitants in the park's exhibits.