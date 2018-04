SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Birch Aquarium is putting a spin on a classic Easter tradition.

The aquarium is giving guests the chance to catch a glimpse of the “Scuba Bunny” as part of Eggstravaganza.

While at the event, kids can also explore animal eggs, create a shark egg craft and participate in an “underwater egg hunt.”

The Scuba Bunny will be taking one last dive April 1 at 10:30.