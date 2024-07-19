San Diego Zoo announces public debut date for new giants pandas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Zoo on Friday announced the official public debut date for the giant pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao.

Zoo officials said guests can get their first in-person look at the panda pair starting Thursday, Aug. 8.

There will be three ways for Zoo guests to see the pandas:



On the day of their visit, guests can obtain a complimentary “Giant Panda Timed Ticket”

Guests can enter a standby line on the day they visit the Zoo

Guests can make reservations for an exclusive “60-Minute Early Morning with Pandas Walk Tour”

Visit https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/giant-pandas for more information on how to see the pandas.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived at their new home on June 27 from China. They are the first pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years.

Since their arrival, Zoo officials said the pandas have been getting used to their new surroundings in the newly reimagined Panda Ridge.

Zoo officials described Yun Chuan as “an almost five-year-old male identifiable by his long, pointy nose.”

Xin Bao was described as “a nearly four-year-old female best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears.”