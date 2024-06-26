Pandamonium could boost San Diego economy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two Giant Pandas are on their way back to San Diego.

People are excited for them to arrive, but they'll have to wait a bit for the pandas to get used to their new home.

Zoo-goers will be able to see giant pandas for the first time in about five years.

"Yes, we're so excited. [It's] very, very exciting," said Kelly Martinez.

Kelly Martinez comes to the zoo every two to three weeks.

On Wednesday, she brought her niece to enjoy the animals.

"I mean, the pandas are just really cute, and they're normally just out and about, so it's just a good viewing session," she said.

They aren't the only ones that are excited.

Representatives from San Diego Zoo's Wildlife Alliance and Mayor Todd Gloria were in China for Yun Chuan and Xin Bao's farewell ceremony.

The Zoo's Wildlife Alliance said it can't wait for the young pandas to explore the new environment they've prepared to resemble their natural environment.

"The size of the habitat is, I believe, quadrupled, maybe even quintupled, and we've also incorporated a lot of topographic features that are just going to make for a very exciting and engaging habitat for the giant pandas," said Dr. Megan Owen, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Travel experts like Travel Advisor Tracy Anderson expect the pandas to bring out large crowds, which could potentially boost the economy.

First, locally, then from all over.

That means more money being spent all over town.

"Hotels, car rentals, airline tickets, other attractions— the beach, restaurants, everything," explained Anderson.

Anderson said the average week long family vacation to San Diego runs five to eight thousand dollars.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance says once the pandas are settled in, they will come up with an opening day.

