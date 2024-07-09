A first look at the new pandas at the San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Zoo on Tuesday released the first images of the two pandas in their new home at the zoo.

Zoo officials said Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived in San Diego from China on June 27 and have been staying in a special habitat away from the public eye. They are the first pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years.

The pandas are getting used to their new surroundings, and Zoo officials said workers are mainly focusing on the pandas’ diet by feeding them lots of fresh bamboo and even a traditional Chinese treat called wowotou (also known as “panda bread”).

Zoo veterinarians are closely monitoring the pandas’ overall health, with an eye on their weight and appetite as they adjust to their new home.

Zoo officials did not say when Yun Chuan and Xin Bao will be ready for everyone to see.

The Zoo described Yun Chuan as “an almost five-year-old male. His mother Zhen Zhen was born in 2007 and was the fourth cub born at the San Diego Zoo. He’s identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose and seems to be extremely comfortable whether he is exploring on the grass or climbing trees.

Xin Bao is described by the Zoo as “a nearly four-year-old female whose name means ‘precious treasure of prosperity and abundance.’ She is best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears, and she enjoys sunbathing quietly and focusing on her favorite food.”