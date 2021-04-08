San Diego Symphony Shell venue inches closer to completion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Good progress is being made in the construction of the San Diego Symphony’s new Shell amphitheater at the Embarcadero.

The Symphony’s Shell was originally slated to open last July, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a postponement.

While construction is ongoing, the Shell will eventually serve as a year-round outdoor concert and events venue along San Diego Bay.

San Diego Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer said, “Certainly with COVID we had a number of supply delays, as you can imagine. We're getting very close -- by the end of April, early May, I think we should be winding up the construction phase. It's going to be a beacon as people fly into San Diego. You're going to hear all styles of music on this site, some of the great musicians of today will be coming to San Diego to play on this stage."

The acoustics in the Shell are reported to be some of the best in the country.

Gilmer added the Symphony is preparing to open as soon as it’s clear and the “time is right.”