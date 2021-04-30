San Diego Symphony to hold first performances at The Shell virtually

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Symphony will hold its first preview performance from The Shell virtually this May, ahead of the venue's planned summer 2021 opening to the public.

The symphony will stream performances on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. featuring Wagner’s "Siegfried Idyll" and Mozart’s "Jupiter Symphony" on stage. Then, on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m., the symphony will stream classic and modern Broadway tunes by musical theater star Bryonha Marie and Tony-award winner Rob Fisher.

The streams will be available for $25 and San Diego Symphony Digital All-Access Pass holders will have access to the performances through their pass.

The performances will be the first to take the stage at the symphony's new bayside venue before live performances for the public are set to begin in the summer. The inaugural season of shows to hit The Shell will be announced in late May.

"Every day, we learn more news that brings us closer to celebrating special moments together," shared Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony CEO. "The upcoming performances from The Shell are a first-look into our new world-class venue and community park for the city of San Diego, and we cannot wait to create new memories there together in the coming months."

While the May performances will not be open to the public, the symphony says all health measures will be observed for recordings at The Shell.

More information on the symphony's performances can be found online here.