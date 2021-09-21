Nosh about town: San Diego Restaurant Week features special menus, pricing across county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After the pandemic created more than a year of struggle for many San Diego restaurants, the return of San Diego Restaurant Week will serve as an important catalyst to drive business this month.

The 18th annual weeklong event will be held from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3, with more than 90 restaurants and eateries participating.

The event features special "prixe-fixe" menu options, including three-course dinner options for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person; and two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person.

While diners don't need tickets to enjoy the special menu pricing, reservations are recommended.

The Restaurant Week menus not only offer an inexpensive taste of a restaurant's cuisine, but it also helps promote the diversity of San Diego's culinary scene with options available across the county. And this year, with outdoor dining expanding amid the pandemic, there's more space than ever to find a table.

For a full list of participating restaurants throughout the county, click here. Diners can search by area of the county, cuisine, and price point.