San Diego ranks second for California's most supernatural sightings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new research report has revealed that San Diego has the second most supernatural sightings in the State of California.

According to Great Lakes Stakes, California has the highest amount of paranormal experiences in the United States with over 22,045 sightings. As of 2022, the City of San Diego has at least 596 sightings of both UFOs and ghosts, with Los Angeles topping the list at 653.

California has been donned the "extraterrestrial capital" with 15,072 UFO encounters, with Texas being home to the most spirit sightings, which is 7,382.

"Aliens, ghosts, and the supernatural have long been a talking point across America, with tens of thousands of sightings of each documented since records began," said GLS.

"But after the Pentagon released a statement in June last year revealing it has no explanation for 143 'unidentified ariel phenomena,' evidence of the paranormal and life beyond this world has never been stronger."

The company says they analyzed the number of UFO and ghost sightings in all 50 states, collecting information from the National UFO Reporting Center and Ghosts of America so they could reveal the odds of seeing the supernatural in each state.

UFOs and ghosts sighting combined in California:

Los Angeles - 653 San Diego - 596 Sacramento - 368 San Jose - 327 San Francisco - 287 Fresno - 271 Bakersfield - 233 Modesto - 176 Long Beach - 168 Santa Rosa - 142