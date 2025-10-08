San Diego International Film Festival provides library of films for education

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego International Film Festival is granting educators access to a library of films as part of an effort to create meaningful dialogue, broaden perspectives and cultivate empathy in local high school and college students.

Through the FOCUS on Impact - Empowering Students Through Film & Art program, students have the opportunity to explore real-world social issues covered in the films the festival has curated.

The festival says its goal is to inspire critical thinking in students while challenging their communication skills as they analyze the projects.

Tonya Mantooth, the festival's CEO and artisitc director, says the films they've selected shed new light on social issues that matter, affecting communities both near and far.

“Amplifying this awareness through the FOCUS on Impact Library and Student Art Competition instills within these students the power to make a difference," says Mantooth. "It prepares future leaders through the power of film, inspiring them to carry that awareness into everything they do.”

Here are some of the highlights of the FOCUS on Impact program:



Extensive library: Teachers have unlimited access to selected short films (less than 30 minutes) throughout the school year

Teachers have unlimited access to selected short films (less than 30 minutes) throughout the school year Curated curriculum: Each film includes a teacher's guide with discussion prompts, student activities and other recommended resources

Each film includes a teacher's guide with discussion prompts, student activities and other recommended resources Filmmaker Q&A: Pre-recorded sessions offer firsthand insights from the directors, giving students a peek into the creative process

The program is free for participating high schools and colleges, thanks to generous donations from festival supporters.

The following organizations are participating in this educational program:



San Diego Unified School District

San Diego County Office of Education

San Diego Community College District

American Indian High Schools in San Diego County

Monarch Schools

You can see the list of films available to teachers and professors for yourself here.