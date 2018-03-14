San Diego County Fair adds Capital Cities, Kansas, Barenaked Ladies to lineup

Mark Saunders
2:12 PM, Mar 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Fair is sweetening its Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup this year.

The fair's concert lineup added a slew of new acts this week, including Banda El Recodo, Capital Cities, Kansas, Calibre 50, Barenaked Ladies, Grupo Intocable, Ramón Ayala, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy and Banda MS.

The artists join the fair's lineup that has already locked in performers Sugarland, Jim Gaffigan, Little Big Town, Larry the Cable Guy, Gospel Festival, Gabriel Iglesias, and The O'Jays.

Tickets for the new acts announced are now available on the fair's website.

Performers will take the stage throughout the summertime fair from June to July:

  • June 2: Sugarland
  • June 3: Banda El Recodo
  • June 6: Capital Cities
  • June 7: Kansas
  • June 8: Jim Gaffigan
  • June 10: Calibre 50
  • June 14: Barenaked Ladies
  • June 15: Little Big Town
  • June 16: Larry the Cable Guy
  • June 17: Grupo Intocable
  • June 21: Ramon Ayala
  • June 23: Gospel Festival
  • June 24: Banda MS
  • June 29: Spirit West Coast
  • June 30: Gabriel Iglesias
  • July 2: The O'Jays

The fair's "how sweet it is" theme also promises to pack the fair with some delicious food events — concerts for your taste buds, if you will.

A wine festival, beer pairing dinner, beer festival, spirits and cocktail festival, and a farm-to-table event will show off skills from local culinary experts.

