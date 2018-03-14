San Diego County Fair adds Capital Cities, Kansas, Barenaked Ladies to lineup
Mark Saunders
2:12 PM, Mar 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Fair is sweetening its Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup this year.
The fair's concert lineup added a slew of new acts this week, including Banda El Recodo, Capital Cities, Kansas, Calibre 50, Barenaked Ladies, Grupo Intocable, Ramón Ayala, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy and Banda MS.
The artists join the fair's lineup that has already locked in performers Sugarland, Jim Gaffigan, Little Big Town, Larry the Cable Guy, Gospel Festival, Gabriel Iglesias, and The O'Jays.