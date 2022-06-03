Rock 'n' Roll Marathon to kick off in San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon is making a comeback in San Diego this weekend with racers making their way through some of the city's most legendary neighborhoods.

On Saturday, June 4, the 5K marathon begins at Presidents Way & Park Boulevard at 7:00 a.m. and it will end at Balboa Park.

On Sunday, June 5, both the full marathon and half-marathon start at Sixth Ave & Quince Street at Balboa Park at 6:15 a.m. before winding their way through North Park, University Heights, Mission Hills, and Old Town.

The half-marathon will end at University and Grime Avenues before the remainder of the racer finishes downtown at Ash and Union Streets. The marathon lasts around seven hours.

Click here to keep an eye out for traffic in the area.

Multiple roads will be closed through the afternoon due to the race. Most of the closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Organizers say streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed.

MTS trolley and bus routes will also be on detour due to the race Sunday. Click here to check your trip for the day.