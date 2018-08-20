Restaurant, bars where you can bring your dog in San Diego

(KGTV) — In San Diego, dog owners will be hard-pressed to find a spot that isn't dog-friendly.

It's no wonder why San Diego was recently ranked one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country, with one of the most pet-friendly restaurants per capita, according to the study.

While many allow dogs on patios or even inside, some places go above with their own menu for dogs and water bowl aplenty.

Here are some of those places around town San Diegans love to take their fidos out to eat and drink with them.

RESTAURANTS

The Patio on Lamont (4445 Lamont St., San Diego): The Patio is known to local dog owners as one of the most pet-friendly places around. Staff members have no problem getting dogs water and biscuits and the restaurant claimed San Diego Magazine's 2017 "best pet-friendly" restaurant title.

Queenstown Public House (1557 Columbia St., San Diego): Queenstown Public House has space outside on the front porch, front yard, and back patio for doggos to relax while their owners eat. The restaurant even hosts special dog-themed events on occasion.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar (1202 Camino Del Rio N., San Diego): The lazy dog is the place for dogs (whether lay or not.) A special menu offers dogs complimentary water, and brown rice and grilled hamburger or chicken is available for purchase.

Slater's 50/50 (San Marcos, Liberty Station): Slater's also boasts a big outdoor area ready for dogs to dine-in. The restaurant offers their special 50/50 patty, chicken strips, and bacon for purchase.

Station Tavern (2204 Fern St., San Diego): Station Tavern has a large outside dining area ready to host dogs. The patio has self-service water bowls perfect for keeping your dog hydrated outside.

BARS

The Wine Pub (2907 Shelter Island Dr., San Diego): The Wine Pub is ready to make sure dogs are well tended to, with a special dog menu, "Woofer Wednesdays," and they even donate 10 percent of your check to Rover’s Retreat Dog Rescue on Wednesday.

Project Bar & Grill (3683 5th Ave., San Diego): Doggie treats and water bowls make sure your dog can relax just as you soak in some rays and a brew or two. They even have a puppy menu with more offerings.

Half Door Brewing Company (903 Island Ave., San Diego): Half Door Brewing is a great spot downtown to bring dogs, with two floors of outdoor seating, allowing dog owners to remain outside and sip on a cold one.

Wine A Bit (928 Orange Ave., Coronado): Your pooches won't have a "ruff" time at Wine A Bit on Coronado's main drag. Chill out with a glass of vino and employees have been known to give out water and treats to dogs.

Mike Hess Brewing (North Park, Miramar, Ocean Beach): All of Mike Hess Brewery's tasting rooms are pet-friendly, giving dog owners a chance to enjoy a brew in even more locations around the county.