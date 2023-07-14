Rapper Playboi Carti coming to San Diego during 'Antagonist' Tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Genre-bending rapper Playboi Carti announced his new fall 2023 "Antagonist Tour," and San Diego is among the cities the experimental artist will visit.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at noon Friday. The show in San Diego is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Pechanga Arena.

Playboi Carti last went on tour in 2021, following the release of his album "Whole Lotta Red," which reached the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Fans were chomping at the bit for that album, released on Christmas Day 2020, as it sold 100,000 units and was streamed 160 million times around the world in its first week.

In recent months, Carti has headlined several major festivals, including Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago, Wireless Festival in London, and more.

The "Antagonist" Tour begins Sept. 6 in Denver, and fans should expect "electric live performances" and a unique vibe, according to the press release.

Major stops along the tour include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more.

Joining Carti on the tour as the opening performance will be the "Opium Collective," which is made up of rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.