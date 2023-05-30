Paramore stopping in San Diego during 2023 North American tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grammy-Award winning and iconic rock band Paramore is stopping in Sunny San Diego this summer during their North America arena tour.

The multi-platinum band will be performing at Viejas Arena on Sunday, July 16 along with British rock group Foals.

In support of their latest album, This Is Why, fans can expect to hear songs like “Running Out Of Time," the live debuts of “Figure 8” “Big Man, Little Dignity," and the title track “This is Why."

The band is also expected to play their beloved hits, "Decode," “The Only Exception," "Ain't it Fun," and "Misery Business.”

The tour kicked off on May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and comes to an end in St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 2.

Other artists will tag along with Paramore during this tour, including Bloc Party, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.

A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.