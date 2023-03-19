Oh Boy! Mickey's ToonTown officially reopens at Disneyland Park

ANAHEIM (KGTV) – The wait is finally over! Mickey's Towntown has officially reopened at Disneyland Park.

Walt Disney Imagineering thoughtfully reimagined the beloved animated land to remove as many barriers to play as possible by adding more open green spaces to gather and play. Guests can experience thoughtful elements for the different needs of young families, from companion restrooms and a quieter area for decompression to a curb-free land that helps make navigation easier for guests of differing abilities.

NEW INTERACTIVE AREAS AND GRASSY PLACES

CenTOONial Park is the first new space guests will see when they enter the land. It's anchored by two new interactive play experiences: a fountain with water tables designed to give them a sensory experience. Nearby, a dreaming tree with sculptured roots will invite children to crawl and explore.

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

At Goofy's How-To-Play Yard, kids can discover new ways to make wacky noises and an all-new, elevated clubhouse. Guests can help operate a fun and interactive candy-making contraption inside Goofy's House that only the Goof could think up.

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Little ones can make a splash while getting the wiggles out at Donald's Duck Pond. At the center of the pond, guests can once again explore Donald's Boat, which is now surrounded by "larger-than-life" spinning water lilies, balance beams and rocking toys. When looking into the portholes, they can experience "bubbles of fun" with Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.

Mickey's TownToon is also the new home of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, where guests of all ages can travel together into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie.

Check out the ride through here:

A NEW FRIEND

Disneyland Resort/ Sean Teegarden

For the first time at any Disney Park, guests can now meet and take pictures with Pete!

Plus, Mickey will now wear a new outfit when meeting guests outside of his home.

DINING AND SHOPPING

Mickey's ToonTown has two new dining locations serving up colorful comfort foods and scrumptious snacks that will satisfy kids and kids at heart.

Richard Harbaugh /Disneyland Resort

Café Daisy offers a playful spin on diner classics which include plant-based options via mobile ordering through the Disneyland app.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Good Boy! Grocers has a variety of grab-and-go snacks, drinks and novelties available at the friendly roadside stand. While supplies last, guests can pick up the Souvenir Slushee Sipper or the "Perfect Picnic Basket," which includes a choice of three snack-sized items. They can also add the "Perfect Picnic Blanket" to their baskets.

Nearby at the popcorn cart near Chip n' Dale's GADGETcoaster, guests can purchase a "yummy" souvenir popcorn bucket while supplies last.

Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson

EngineEar Souvenirs offers a selection of merchandise that features Mickey and his pals on toys, apparel and headwear, including the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train. This location offers mobile checkout that allows guests to pay for merchandise using the Disneyland app.