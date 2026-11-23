Volunteers are a big part of how Feeding San Diego gets food to people who need it. The organization says more than 16,000 people donate their time each year. Many sort food, help people at the marketplace or provide resources to families.

There are several ways volunteers make an impact at Feeding San Diego, whether it's handing out boxes or sorting food. And for Chris Hedger, it's about showing up, helping with donations, and making sure people feel welcome.

Hedger is a volunteer at the front desk at Feeding San Diego. He greets people, answers phones, and helps with administrative tasks. But his volunteer work doesn't stop there.

"People bring in food items. I give them, make sure that they're recorded in receipts, give them back receipts for them," Hedger said.

Hedger has been making a difference at Feeding San Diego for about a year, and says there's nothing more rewarding than being a volunteer.

"I would see people come walking in that, you know what, they're in a tough situation. You need to have somebody showing empathy, compassion for people, and knowing that you know it could be me coming in at any time during my time," Hedger said.

Hedger has also done some volunteer work outside of the front desk. He is part of a group of retirees who decided to come together and put "Meals Made Easy" kits together for the organization's marketplace. People can also volunteer to make the kits on their own, even from home.

"We collected over 100 Meals Made Easy kits, put them all together," Hedger said. "And literally it was like right after that our group was like, well we need to do this like once a quarter."

The grab-and-go kits come with a recipe, plus all the ingredients needed to make the meals.

"It's a place where we're doing good work, you know, you see a delivery driver coming in with food, you know that it's going out to somebody in need," Hedger said.

And that's the idea behind the more than 16,000 volunteers that help support Feeding San Diego. For Hedger, he says it's about making a difference in someone's life.

"I'll get phone calls too that where can I go get food, and it's real easy for me to either show them if they have access to the internet, how quickly they can just put in their zip code, and the places will pop up. Or if they don't have access to the internet, I can easily tell them, Hey, you're in Alpine. There's an Alpine pantry that's right by you, and these are the hours and the days of the week, and they're so appreciative, you know, knowing that. You know we're here to help them," Hedger said.

If you are looking to volunteer, you can sign up online at feedingsandiego.org, or you can call them for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

