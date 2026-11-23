When food insecurity affects families, it also has an impact on students at school. Feeding San Diego is looking to tackle this problem one school at a time.

Every year, Feeding San Diego expands its school pantry program, which gives families in need a bag of groceries filled with food they can use to make meals at home. At Anza Elementary School in El Cajon, pallets of food are sorted, packed, and ready to be distributed to hundreds of families every month.

This is the first year Anza Elementary has participated in Feeding San Diego's school pantry program after being on the wait list for two years. Anza is one of 79 schools that will have the pantry programs in the county by the end of the year. Currently, there are still more than 50 schools on the waiting list.

For many of the families Anza serves, the program fills a critical gap.

"We do have a lot of families that are new to the country, and so in that process it's really challenging as they're trying to learn a new language and to build a new community here," Sarah Harrell said.

Rising costs have made the need even greater.

"The price of food is going up so much all over. It's really hard for most families at this time," Harrell said.

Rachel Rosenzwieg, assistant manager of direct service for Feeding San Diego, walked me through how schools are chosen.

"So every district in San Diego County through federal programming has what's called the free and reduced percentage. So our threshold is 50%. So a school has to have more than 50% of their students accessing free or reduced lunch," Rosenzwieg said.

At Anza Elementary, 98% of students qualify for this federal program.

As a whole, data from Feeding San Diego shows there are more than 123,000 children who are experiencing food insecurity in San Diego County — a number that has increased by 23% year over year. It's a problem Feeding San Diego is working to tackle through school pantries like this one.

Surveys have shown more than half of the participants have reported seeing improvements in their children's grades and school attendance, with nearly 85% of those asked saying they are preparing more meals at home and are eating more fruits and vegetables.

"Each household gets to receive 5 pounds of staple dry goods as well as 16 pounds of produce, so that's four types of produce," Rosenzwieg said.

For families who receive the groceries, the impact is immediate.

"They love the peanut butter sandwiches. That's one thing, the spaghetti. Fruits and vegetables that will last all month. It's really good," Liliana Hernandez said.

These are groceries these families don't have to buy, which allows them to focus on other household expenses.

"I have a family of 8, and that's gonna be very helpful because right now we can't afford that much for our food, because it's so expensive. So this is so helpful for us and for our family," Alejandra Anaya said.

It helps these families appreciate it as they walk away with smiles on their faces.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

