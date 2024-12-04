Collaborative effort to help feed military heroes at Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A collaborative effort with Feeding San Diego here in Camp Pendleton is aimed at helping to feed military families.

This effort is a distribution of basic needs for people who serve our country and their loved ones who tell us a little goes a long way.

It’s a brief walk down this line of set-up tents, but for Amber McWhirter, it makes a world of difference.

"It's super helpful; I mean, sometimes it's really hard to get the resources, so events like this are super helpful, so we aren’t struggling as much,” says McWhirter.

The mother of two is trying to find balance to feed her family of four.

"It’s hard," she says. "Working around his schedule and working around their schedule and still trying to find time to take care of myself, it is really challenging.”

According to the 2023 Military Economic Impact Report, more than 115,000 active-duty service men and women call San Diego home. However, a report by Feeding America shows that around 24% of active-duty service members were food insecure in 2020.

That’s why this powerhouse partnership is helping families at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton: Feeding San Diego, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), and Liberty Housing. All organizations have one goal: to support those who support our country.

"What is a spouse going to be thinking about when they’re deployed, and they have to worry about what’s going on at home,” says Bob Kamensky, CEO of Feeding San Diego and a veteran himself.

More than 200 military families on base signed up for this distribution, but it’s a monthly effort on the base. Inside, bags tied up and stacked up high on tables filled with everyday food items and necessities. It is a game changer for many, including the Contreras family.

"The little things go a long way. They make a huge difference. We jump right on that cause it really does help save money for other things."

It's something that Jill Dorflinger, the Regional Vice President of Liberty Military Housing, understands.

"The budget doesn’t go as far as it used to, not for anyone," says Dorflinger. "This allows the family a little extra money. Whether it’s to put more gas in their gas tank or to maybe pay a bill because moving and posing is super hard on our families."

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, in 2020, nearly a quarter of active duty service members experienced food insecurity, with junior enlisted service members at the highest risk.

"There are so many people that have fallen into food insecurity needs," says Kamensky. "It’s going to be a continuous cycle to try to help make sure they meet the end of the month."