Main Street Electrical Parade, Fantasmic! return to the Disneyland Resort in April

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) – The Disneyland Resort announced on Tuesday the return of four dates of several nighttime entertainment offerings, including the Main Street Electrical Parade and Fantasmic!

On April 22, the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever will return to Disneyland and World of Color to Disney California Adventure Park.

Since debuting in 1972, the Main Street Electrical Parade has delighted guests with floats featuring Elliot the Dragon and the train and drum unit. Although the lineup has changed over the years, a variation of the parade has been showcased at Disney Parks around the world.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, the parade will debut a new grand finale that will celebrate the theme of togetherness by drawing inspiration from the original design of the parade and the iconic art style of Disney Legend Mary Blair.

The seven-segment float will feature several films including "Encanto," "The Jungle Book," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Aladdin," "Coco," "Mulan," "Brave," "The Princess and the Frog" and more making it the longest float in the parade's history, according to Disney. The parade's finale will also pay tribute to the parade's heritage with the return of the Blue Fairy from "Pinocchio" and a 19-foot-tall representation of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

On April 28, Disneyland will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Fantasmic! on the Rivers of America. The nighttime show takes guests on a journey through Mickey Mouse's dreams; he's the Sorcerer's Apprentice, faces some of Disney's villains, and uses imagination to save the day.