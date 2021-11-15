Disneyland to close Toontown while land undergoes 'reimagining,' new additions

(KGTV) — Disneyland's Toontown will be closing temporarily next year as the area undergoes a "reimagining" for families.

The theme park will close the area in March 2022 to clear the way for work on the land. Officials plan to include new experiences for families and children to play in the park in addition to the opening of the new "Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway" attraction in 2023.

"We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests," said Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro. "The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways."

Toontown will be centered around a new "CenTOONial Park," where several experiences for families will be hosted, from green space for families to relax and play, to a fountain and water table activities for kids.

A nearby "dreaming tree" will invite kids to play, crawl, and explore along the tree's roots and rolling hills.

In 2023, the area will open with the new "Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway" ride, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and others.