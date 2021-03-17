LIST: Balboa Park reopening some venues as county moves into red tier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As San Diego County moves into the state’s red tier Wednesday, Balboa Park is preparing to reopen some of its venues.

Some attractions plan to reopen Wednesday, while others open at a later date.

“Many of the organizations were hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, having been through three rounds of closures since March of 2020,” a spokesperson for the park said.

Visitors are will still be expected to follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks and physically distancing.

Check out what’s opening and what will remain closed below:

CULTURAL VENUES

Reopening Wednesday, March 17:

• Japanese Friendship Garden, 7 days/week

• May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden, 7 days/week

• San Diego Air and Space Museum, 7 days/week

• San Diego Zoo, 7 days/week

• Spanish Village Art Center, 7 days/week

Reopening Friday, March 19:

• United Nations Building and Gift Shop, Friday March 19 through Sunday March 21; beginning Tuesday, March 23, 6 days/week, closed Monday

Reopening Saturday, March 20:

• San Diego Museum of Art, 6 days/week, closed Wednesday

Reopening Friday, April 2:

• Centro Cultural de la Raza, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

• Fleet Science Center, 4 days/week, Friday through Monday

• San Diego Automotive Museum, 6 days/week, closed Monday

• San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

• San Diego Natural History Museum, 5 days/week, Friday through Tuesday

Reopening Friday, April 16:

• San Diego History Center, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

Reopening Wednesday, April 21:

• Museum of Us, 5 days/week, Wednesday through Sunday

YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS

• San Diego Youth Symphony, CHIMES early childhood program, April 7 through May 14

• San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, online instruction only

• San Diego Junior Theatre, online instruction only

RESTAURANTS/FOOD OPTIONS

Reopening Wednesday, March 17:

• Daniel's Coffee at Spanish Village Art Center, 6 days/week, closed Monday

• Prado Perk at House of Hospitality, 7 days/week

• Tea Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden, 5 days/week, Wednesday through Sunday

Reopening Thursday, March 18:

• Panama 66 restaurant, 6 days/week, closed Wednesday

• Panama 66 grab-n-go cart, 6 days/week, closed Wednesday

• Prado restaurant, 6 days/week, closed Monday

Reopening Friday, March 19:

• WorldBeat Café at WorldBeat Cultural Center, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

Reopening Saturday, March 20:

• Coffee Cart at Air and Space Museum, 2 days/week, Saturday and Sunday only

Reopening Friday, April 2:

• Craveology Café at the Fleet Science Center, 4 days/week, Friday through Monday Reopening Friday, April 16:

• Café in the Park at Casa de Balboa, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

AREAS OF BALBOA PARK OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 7 DAYS/WEEK

• Visitors Center in the House of Hospitality

• Balboa Park Disc Golf Course

• Balboa Park Golf Course

• Dog Parks

• Playgrounds

• Walking Trails

• Free Gardens

VENUES REMAINING CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

• Balboa Park Activity Center

• Balboa Park Club

• Botanical Building

• Bud Kearns Memorial Pool

• ComicCon Museum

• House of Pacific Relations International Cottages

• Marston House Museum

• Mingei International Museum

• Museum of Photographic Arts

• Observation Deck at Moreton Bay Fig Tree, opening April 30

• The Old Globe

• Timken Museum of Art

• Veterans Museum at Balboa Park