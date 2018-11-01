Kids can get free Legoland admission on their birthday in 2019

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lego fans will have more to look forward to in 2019, as Legoland California plans new attractions in celebration of its 20th birthday.

Among one of the park's 2019 offerings: Free admission for kids 12 and under on their birthday, starting in January.

"Having a chance to reflect on the last 20 years ahead of next year’s birthday celebration, it’s incredible to think about all we’ve accomplished during that time and the amount of kids we positively impacted through their experiences at the Resort," said park General Manager Peter Ronchetti.

Among the new additions for 2019, Legoland said it plans to add new attractions and live shows for visitors to experience.

One new addition will be a new attraction inspired by "The Lego Movie." The park will host special "Lego Movie" festivities from Feb. 16 - 17 and 23 - 24 around the park ahead of the attraction's opening.

The park's resort is also getting a special zone geared toward toddlers modeled after Duplo. The play town will add an express train in the park and kids will be able to ride, slide, and hide in the interactive area.

Also being added is a "Lego 4D-Officer in Pursuit" film that will play at the park's theater and new live character shows at the Miniland Stage.

It's not exactly clear when the new additions would be opened to guests in 2019.