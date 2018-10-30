Southern California theme parks ring in the holiday season

Southern California's holiday season kicks off in Anaheim, as Disneyland welcomes the holidays with seasonal fun at the Haunted Mansion, It's a Small World, and other attractions. Disney characters will also be around town for parades and fireworks extravaganzas!
Enjoy the holidays at Disney's California Adventure Park as the stars of Cars take over, with Mater's Jingle Jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl experience. Mickey and Minnie will also bring the sights and sounds of Mexico with a special iViva Navidad! street party!
Fans of Harry Potter can experience the magic of Christmas at Universal Studio's Christmas at Hogwarts Castle event, transforming the park's Wizarding World of Harry Potter into a winter wonderland. And, on select days in December, The Grinch will bring "Grinchmas" to the town of Whoville for who-tacular fun!
A wintery, watery wonderland comes to life at SeaWorld San Diego this holiday season, with a Christmas Village, a nativity show, unique gifts and foods, and Santa with a special appearance by Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer!