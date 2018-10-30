Southern California theme parks ring in the holiday season

(KGTV) — Holiday festivities roll into your favorite theme parks this November for a month full of seasonal fun!

Disneyland and California Adventure Park will once again host their annual celebrations with the Haunted Mansion, It's a Small World, and Cars-themed fun in Radiator Springs.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter comes alive with Christmas cheer at Universal Studios, where Who-ville will also welcome their resident holiday grinch.

Closer to home, SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland California kick off the holidays will special, family-fun activities and photo opportunities!

Here's a glimpse at SoCal theme park fun this season:

Nov. 9 - Holiday Magic at Disneyland

Southern California's holiday season kicks off in Anaheim, as Disneyland welcomes the holidays with seasonal fun at the Haunted Mansion, It's a Small World, and other attractions. Disney characters will also be around town for parades and fireworks extravaganzas!

Nov. 9 - Festival of Holidays at California Adventure Park

Enjoy the holidays at Disney's California Adventure Park as the stars of Cars take over, with Mater's Jingle Jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl experience. Mickey and Minnie will also bring the sights and sounds of Mexico with a special iViva Navidad! street party!

Nov. 17 - Jan. 6 - Holidays at Universal Studios

Fans of Harry Potter can experience the magic of Christmas at Universal Studio's Christmas at Hogwarts Castle event, transforming the park's Wizarding World of Harry Potter into a winter wonderland. And, on select days in December, The Grinch will bring "Grinchmas" to the town of Whoville for who-tacular fun!

Nov. 17 - SeaWorld San Diego's Christmas Celebration

A wintery, watery wonderland comes to life at SeaWorld San Diego this holiday season, with a Christmas Village, a nativity show, unique gifts and foods, and Santa with a special appearance by Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer!

Nov. 17 - Dec. 31 - Holidays at Legoland

Experience holiday magic at Legoland, where a 30-foot high Lego Christmas tree will play centerpiece to a park full of holiday cheer.

Nov. 18 - Dec. 31 - Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Take a ride on Six Flags' high-flying and adrenaline-packed roller coasters and check out holiday entertainment, DC Universe's transformation into Rockin' Universe, and Santa's Cottage.

November - January (select days) - Knott's Merry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm rings in the holidays with Charlie Brown and Snoopy, Calico carolers and festivities, live snow, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus!