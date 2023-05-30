Latin heartthrob Maluma announces 'Don Juan World Tour' stop in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Latin superstar and reggaeton sensation Maluma is making his way back to America's Finest City this fall as part of his new "Don Juan World Tour."

The Colombian singer-songwriter will bring his "Don Juan" swagger with him to Pechanga Arena on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

Following the success of his previous global tour, "Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022," Maluma is embarking on another excursion that includes 29 other cities.

He's expected to sing many of the songs off the album of the same name as well as all of his greatest hits that have made him a global Latin music icon, such as "Hawai"; "Felices Los Cuatro"; "Sobrio" as well as his latest single, "Diablo, que Chimba".

The U.S. leg kicks off on August 31 in Sacramento and ends in Miami on November 4. Tickets are now on sale.