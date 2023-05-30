Watch Now
Latin heartthrob Maluma announces 'Don Juan World Tour' stop in San Diego

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Maluma attends the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 collection presentation on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Herald Plaza in Miami. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 14:33:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Latin superstar and reggaeton sensation Maluma is making his way back to America's Finest City this fall as part of his new "Don Juan World Tour."

The Colombian singer-songwriter will bring his "Don Juan" swagger with him to Pechanga Arena on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

Following the success of his previous global tour, "Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022," Maluma is embarking on another excursion that includes 29 other cities.

He's expected to sing many of the songs off the album of the same name as well as all of his greatest hits that have made him a global Latin music icon, such as "Hawai"; "Felices Los Cuatro"; "Sobrio" as well as his latest single, "Diablo, que Chimba".

The U.S. leg kicks off on August 31 in Sacramento and ends in Miami on November 4. Tickets are now on sale.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
