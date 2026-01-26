Las Cuatro Milpas owners say they plan to reopen in new Barrio Logan location

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The popular Mexican restaurant Las Cuatro Milpas, which closed in December 2025 after 92 years in Barrio Logan, appears to be poised for a comeback.

The family-run eatery drew long lines daily at its former Logan Avenue location with a variety of menu items, including rolled tacos, tamales, and handmade tortillas.

However, despite its success over the years, the restaurant owed thousands of dollars in tax debt to the county and state.

In a Jan. 22 Instagram post, the owners said they are working to relocate and promised they “will be back very soon.”

One owner told the San Diego Union-Tribune last week that they found a new spot in Barrio Logan and are hoping to reopen in about a month.