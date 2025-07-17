Las Cuatro Milpas could be forced to sell if $60K+ property tax bill remains unpaid

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The owners of Las Cuatro Milpas may be forced to sell their restaurant if they fail to pay off more than $60,000 in back taxes by March 2026.

Las Cuatro Milpas could be forced to sell if $60K tax bill remains unpaid

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office confirmed to ABC 10News that the business has unpaid property taxes going back to fiscal year 2019-2020, making it eligible for tax sale.

In addition to the property taxes, County Clerk Jordan Marks says Las Cuatro Milpas has liens totaling over $100,000 with his office, including unpaid sales, income and unemployment taxes.

The only way now to avoid a government sale is to pay off the entire tax bill or sell the restaurant privately.

"However, the owner of a property up for auction at our annual tax sale has the right to pay off all defaulted taxes, penalties, fees, and/or costs to avoid a sale. This is called the right to redemption," a tax collector spokesperson wrote in an email to our newsroom.

The owners have until 5 p.m. on the last business day before the sale. Although the tax collector's office says a date hasn't been set yet, its website indicates the next property tax auction will happen between March 13 and March 19 in 2026.

County Clerk Marks says his office has shown up in "a meaningful way" to help the family navigate through their financial problems, since Las Cuatro Milpas has been a part of the community's fabric and flavor for decades.

"From the moment I heard about their property tax issues, I proactively reached out to help them with a positive resolution," County Clerk Marks says. "I've coordinated professionals to walk with this them on this journey of financial rehabilitation. The decision is now for the family to decide their path forward."

ABC 10News has reported on the restaurant's troubles since December 2024, when it was forced to close for several weeks due to health violations.

Las Cuatros Milpas has been a Barrio Logan staple since 1933.