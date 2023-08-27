Knott's Scary Farms Kicks off 50th anniversary with new mazes, nods to past

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KGTV) - Southern California's longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event, Knott's Scary Farm, kicks off its 50th year.

Tickets for this frightful experience that "has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt unrattled and no fear untouched" are now on sale. This year's lineup is an accumulation of five decades of fights you won't want to miss on select nights from Sept. 21-Oct. 31. That's 29 nights!

This year's event includes 10 mazes, five scare zones and four hair-raising shows, including the return of characters from Haunt's history.

The event returns on:



September: 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30

October: 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31.

Knott's Scary Farm is open 7:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. on select Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased at www.knottsscaryfarm.com.

Knott's Berry Farm/ Knott's Scary Farm

NOTE: Due to the explicit and frightening nature of the event, it is not recommended for children under 13.

Watch a preview of this year's offering below: