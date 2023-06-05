Knott's Berry Farm announces 'Scary Farm' season pass sales

BUENA PARK (KGTV) - Knott's Berry Farm announced that sales will be opening soon for Knott's Scary Farm Season Passes on Tuesday.

This Halloween season marks the 50th anniversary of Knott's Scary Farm which is set to kick on select nights from Sept. 21- Oct. 31.

On Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m., current pass holders can purchase the Scary Farm Season Pass Add-On for $149, not including taxes and fees. The pass will be available to the public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. for $159, excluding taxes and fees.

Known as the "longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event," according to the park's website will transform the park with unique haunted mazes, attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog.

If scary isn't your thing, Knott's also offers a less scary Halloween daytime event that's suitable for all ages. Knott's Spooky Farm is available on Thursdays through Sundays starting on Sept. 28 through Oct. 29 and on Oct. 31. Kids can trick-or-treat Calico's shops and buildings, enjoy kids Halloween activities, decor and spooky surprises.

Knott's Berry Farm's chaperone policy will be in effect for the event. Park guests who are 15-year-old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21-years-old or older or remain in the park after 4 p.m.

To purchase passes or learn more about the event visit, www.knotts.com.